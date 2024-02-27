Open Menu

Arts Council Holds Painting Competition To Encourage Young Artists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Multan Arts Council organized a painting competition to promote and encouraging young artistes here.

The theme of the competitions at the district level include early marriage, poverty, happy small families, Punjab's culture and civilization, and natural beauty of the country.

The competitions of pairings and theatrical performances are being organized across Punjab on the special instructions of Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Syed Bilal Haider, aimed at providing a platform to new artists and talented youth to express their talent.

In his special message, Syed Bilal Haider said that culture of Punjab is our cultural identity. To highlight it, it is necessary to attract the new generation towards the delicate arts and crafts.

The competitions were also held in Vehari and Khanewal districts followed by Multan district.

The talented youth showcased their artistic essence in the competition. While exhibiting their skills,

Tuba Khan secured the first position, while Muskan Hussain and Ayesha Khakwani, gripped second and third positions respectively.

Director Multan Arts Council, Dr Riaz Humdani said that competitions were being organized across the division to find out new talented young artists. He said that position holders of district-level competitions will showcase their artistic skills at the divisional and provincial levels. A good number of painters from colleges and universities participated in the event.

