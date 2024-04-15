Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May 9 violence, until April 16.

The court directed jail authorities to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through video link at the next hearing, besides seeking arguments from parties.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case.

However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allowing a petition by the PTI founder. A few weeks ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.

