Attaullah Tara Receives Students At Lahore Airport
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) A special flight carrying 175 Pakistani students from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport, here on Sunday.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar personally welcomed the returning students at the airport. He greeted the students, shaking hands and expressing his satisfaction for their safe return to homeland. He assured them of the government's support and welcomed them back to Pakistan.
Talking to media, Attaullah Tarar highlighted that the government is in constant contact with the Kyrgyzstan government to ensure the students' safe return. He mentioned that transportation and food arrangements had been made for the students at the airport.
Comprehensive arrangements have been put in place at both Lahore and Islamabad airports for the students' return, he added. The Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan has been in continuous contact with the students throughout the process, he informed.
He said that under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, special measures have been taken at the airports to facilitate the returning students. He emphasized that all concerns of the students would be addressed and they would be safely transported to their homes. "The safety and well-being of our students are our top priority," he said and ensured that the government would continue to support and assist them as needed.
