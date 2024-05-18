Authorities Directed To Accelerate Operation Against WASA Defaulters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate operation against WASA defaulters.
Chairing a meeting held here, the MD WASA Saleem Ashraf warned the officials that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and all-out efforts should be made to ensure 100 per cent recoveries from the defaulters.
According to WASA spokesman, MD WASA on the directives of Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, had directed the officials to speed up the ongoing campaign against WASA defaulters.
The meeting was attended by the Director Revenue, Deputy Director Revenue and all relevant revenue staff.
The MD on the occasion said, ”WASA is a self-sustaining institution and we meet all our expenses from our own resources, so no shortcoming in revenue recovery would be tolerated.” He gave a special ultimatum to the WASA officers for 100 per cent recovery of the arrears from all the defaulters.
The Revenue Director and Deputy Directors were ordered to immediately disconnect the connections of the defaulters.
The Senior Special Magistrate submitted a report during the meeting that arrest warrants were issued against four defaulters namely Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Parvez Abbasi and Muhammad Qasim Abbasi of Gilani Group of Hostels for non-payment of the arrears.
MD WASA said that the defaulters are being given a last chance till May 31 to clear their arrears, after which late fees and installments of the WASA bills would be banned and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken including property seizure, arrest of the defaulters and disconnection of water and sewage lines.
The MD asked the citizens to pay their outstanding bills in time to avert legal action, adding, the crackdown would continue till 100 percent recovery from the defaulters.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA DG orders redressing public complaints5 minutes ago
-
Minister for controlling employment with skilled training5 minutes ago
-
Lone along with Friends of Kashmir reps apprise US MP on Indian atrocities5 minutes ago
-
International Museum Day observed in the Taxila Museum15 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Khan elected as President of KP Karate Association for next term15 minutes ago
-
Cars, motorcycles recovered; five arrested15 minutes ago
-
DC Dera visits wheat procurement centre, reviews arrangements15 minutes ago
-
Health professionals link national prosperity to children’s health15 minutes ago
-
VWPS lodged 1,039 FIRs in one month25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti announces highest award for Shaheed Major Babar Khan Niazi25 minutes ago
-
Sargodha to get CCTV cameras for 17 entry points25 minutes ago
-
CDA completes repair work of One Window25 minutes ago