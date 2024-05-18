Authorities directed to accelerate operation against WASA defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate operation against WASA defaulters.

Chairing a meeting held here, the MD WASA Saleem Ashraf warned the officials that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and all-out efforts should be made to ensure 100 per cent recoveries from the defaulters.

According to WASA spokesman, MD WASA on the directives of Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, had directed the officials to speed up the ongoing campaign against WASA defaulters.

The meeting was attended by the Director Revenue, Deputy Director Revenue and all relevant revenue staff.

The MD on the occasion said, ”WASA is a self-sustaining institution and we meet all our expenses from our own resources, so no shortcoming in revenue recovery would be tolerated.” He gave a special ultimatum to the WASA officers for 100 per cent recovery of the arrears from all the defaulters.

The Revenue Director and Deputy Directors were ordered to immediately disconnect the connections of the defaulters.

The Senior Special Magistrate submitted a report during the meeting that arrest warrants were issued against four defaulters namely Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Parvez Abbasi and Muhammad Qasim Abbasi of Gilani Group of Hostels for non-payment of the arrears.

MD WASA said that the defaulters are being given a last chance till May 31 to clear their arrears, after which late fees and installments of the WASA bills would be banned and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken including property seizure, arrest of the defaulters and disconnection of water and sewage lines.

The MD asked the citizens to pay their outstanding bills in time to avert legal action, adding, the crackdown would continue till 100 percent recovery from the defaulters.