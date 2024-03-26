Authorities directed to clear 7 UCs around Noor Khan Airbase from pigeons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to clear all the houses in seven Union Councils (UCs) around Noor Khan Airbase from pigeons within a week.

Chairing a meeting of the Bird Hazard Committee held at the Commissioner's Office, Engr. Aamir Khattak instructed the authorities to launch grand operation against deadly hobbies like kite flying, pigeon-keeping and aerial firing.

No one would be allowed to indulge in such a dangerous activity which could risk precious human lives, he said adding, the operation against kite flying, aerial firing and pigeon keepers should be accelerated.

These activities could cause irreparable damage by obstructing the flight of the aircraft, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

Pigeon cages should also be removed from the roofs of the houses in seven UCs around Noor Khan Airbase, he added.

The Commissioner ordered the authorities that proper cleanliness should be ensured in these UCs and there should be no complaint of garbage heaps anywhere.

An immediate crackdown should be launched against these three deadly activities by implementing Section 144, he instructed the officers concerned.

Kite flying and selling is a crime and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators, Engr.

Aamir Khattak said and informed that according to the Kite Flying Act, the punishment for selling kites is three years imprisonment. The penalty for selling kites is Rs 100,000, he added.

The punishment for kite flying is imprisonment up to 6 months and a fine of Rs. 100,000.

Engr. Aamir urged the citizens to support the administration against this deadly game. If the public finds anyone involved in the violation of the Kite Flying Act, it should immediately be reported to 15, he asked the citizens.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, strict action was being taken against kite flying, he said.

During last 24 hours, nine accused were arrested and hundreds of kites with string rolls were recovered from their possession. So far this year, 980 accused were rounded up and over 78,000 kites with a large number of string rolls were recovered, he informed.

The Commissioner further said that strict action against aerial firing was also being taken and Rawalpindi district police had accelerated their ongoing operation to net the violators.

He informed that due to solid steps taken to control aerial firing, only one violation was reported in March.