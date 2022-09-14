Awn Chaudhry lauds COTHM management for imparting quality education in tourism field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and sports Awn Chaudry on Wednesday visited College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) in Lahore and lauded its management for imparting quality education across the country.

COTHM Cheif Executive Officer Ahmed Shafiq received the advisor on his arrival, said a news release here.

Chaudry visited different departments of the college and discussed various aspects of tourism and hospitality sector with the faculty members and students.