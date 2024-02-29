Open Menu

Babar Saleem Swati Elected As Speaker Of KPK Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly  

Babar Swati secured eighty-nine votes while his opponent Ihsan Ullah Mian Khel obtained seventeen votes.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Babar Saleem Swati of Sunni Ittehad Council took oath as new Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar today.

Outgoing Speaker administered the oath to newly elected speaker of provincial assembly.

During the election at provincial assembly, Babar Swati secured eighty-nine votes while his opponent Ihsan Ullah Mian Khel obtained seventeen votes.

Earlier, in his last address as speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani thanked the assembly staff and members for their cooperation during his tenure.

Polling is underway for election of deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in the house.

