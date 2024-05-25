Bahawalpur Chemists Call On Dy Speaker Punjab Assembly
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A delegation of Bahawalpur Chemist Association held a meeting with Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed matters of mutual understanding.
According to a press release issued here Saturday, a delegation the Association led by its President, Kamran Munir and Chairman, Munir Bhatti held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker and apprised him about the problems and issues faced by the chemists of Bahawalpur region.
The Deputy Speaker assured them that their legitimate demands would be resolved on priority basis.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four held for profiteering4 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers4 minutes ago
-
No threat of drought in Cholistan: MD CDA14 minutes ago
-
Govt provides exceptional care for Pakistani pilgrims14 minutes ago
-
Modi regime resorting to deceptive tactics to mislead world on IIOJK situation: APHC14 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter dies in road mishap14 minutes ago
-
Five killed in a road accident in Thatta14 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held to promote cleanliness14 minutes ago
-
Efferts afoot to revive past glory of entertainment industry of Pakistan: Tarar24 minutes ago
-
Drowning incident: Rescue 1122 recovers dead body of kid after struggle of five days34 minutes ago
-
Heat wave likely to persist in BWP34 minutes ago
-
DG Information hold meeting with APNS, CPNE heads, representatives44 minutes ago