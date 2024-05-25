Bahawalpur Chemists call on Dy Speaker Punjab Assembly

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A delegation of Bahawalpur Chemist Association held a meeting with Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed matters of mutual understanding.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, a delegation the Association led by its President, Kamran Munir and Chairman, Munir Bhatti held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker and apprised him about the problems and issues faced by the chemists of Bahawalpur region.

The Deputy Speaker assured them that their legitimate demands would be resolved on priority basis.