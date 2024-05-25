Open Menu

Bahawalpur Chemists Call On Dy Speaker Punjab Assembly

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Bahawalpur Chemists call on Dy Speaker Punjab Assembly

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A delegation of Bahawalpur Chemist Association held a meeting with Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed matters of mutual understanding.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, a delegation the Association led by its President, Kamran Munir and Chairman, Munir Bhatti held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker and apprised him about the problems and issues faced by the chemists of Bahawalpur region.

The Deputy Speaker assured them that their legitimate demands would be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

16 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

16 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

16 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

16 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

16 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan