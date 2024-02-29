Bahawalpur police arrest 10 suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Bahawalpur police have arrested 10 suspects and recovered liquor, hashish and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, the teams of the district police headed by senior officials conducted raids at dens in different areas of the district and took 10 suspects into custody.

A team of several police stations including PS Musafir Khana, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Hasilpur and PS Anayiti conducted raids at dens and arrested seven drug peddlers. The police have recovered 405 liters liquor and one liquor factory from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Iqbal, Jamshed, Dilshad, Munir, Khizar and Nadeem.

In another police action, a police party of PS Yazman arrested one drug pusher identified as Javed and recovered 1,700 grams hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, the police teams of PS Sadar and PS Yazman have arrested two suspects recognized as Akbar and Shahid and recovered illegal weapons including one rifle as well as one pistol from their possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Meanwhile, further probe was underway.