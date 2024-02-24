Open Menu

Balochistan Assembly Session On Wednesday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:15 PM

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly will take oath during the inaugural session.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session at the Assembly chamber on Wednesday at three in the afternoon.

During the session, newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly will take oath.

Earlier on Saturday, Newly elected members of the Sindh assembly took oath during a session of the house in Karachi today.

The session was chaired by speaker Sindh assembly Agha Siraj Ahmed Durani who administered oath to the members elect.

At the start of the session, a documentary was also shown in the house to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in the house.

GDA, PTI and other leaders staged protests against the alleged rigging during the general elections.

The latest reports suggest that many leaders and workers have so far been arrested by the police in Karachi.

The local authorities have imposed Section 144 to stop gatherings and protests.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Chamber

Recent Stories

realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

2 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

4 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

6 hours ago
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

9 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan