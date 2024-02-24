Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

(@Abdulla99267510)

Newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly will take oath during the inaugural session.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session at the Assembly chamber on Wednesday at three in the afternoon.

During the session, newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly will take oath.

Earlier on Saturday, Newly elected members of the Sindh assembly took oath during a session of the house in Karachi today.

The session was chaired by speaker Sindh assembly Agha Siraj Ahmed Durani who administered oath to the members elect.

At the start of the session, a documentary was also shown in the house to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in the house.

GDA, PTI and other leaders staged protests against the alleged rigging during the general elections.

The latest reports suggest that many leaders and workers have so far been arrested by the police in Karachi.

The local authorities have imposed Section 144 to stop gatherings and protests.