Balochistan cabinet to bring comprehensive reforms in education, health sectors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that the cabinet has decided to bring comprehensive reforms in education and health sector in order to improve the service delivery.

The chief minister has ordered the ministers of education and health department to prepare the plan, recommendations for the improvement of governance and present in the next cabinet meeting, the spokesperson said while briefing the media regarding the decision taken in the cabinet meeting.

Shahid Rind said that the cabinet has also linked the promotion of officers and officials of education and health department with their performance.

The cabinet members give nod on the reform process to improve the education and health sectors and have directed the ministers of both departments to prepare comprehensive recommendations.

In the second meeting of the cabinet, over 30 point agenda has discussed and taken important decisions related to public interest including good governance and administrative matters.

The Balochistan Cabinet approved the Child Marriage Prevention Bill 2024 aims to prevent under age marriages and protect the rights of children in the province.

The cabinet has also approved the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill 2023 to eliminate violence against women and protect their rights.

The cabinet has decided the appointment of the chairman and members of Provincial Zakat Committee on merit through test and interview.

The Balochistan Cabinet has given approval to bring Federal Levies under the administrative structure of the Provincial Levies Force.

The cabinet has decided to formulate a committee headed by the provincial minister for homes and tribal affairs Mir Ziaullah Lagau to determine the future of federal levies.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Sarfaraz Domki, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Noor Muhammad Dummar would also the members of the committee.

Balochistan Cabinet has approved the increase in renewal and issue fees of private security companies, Shahid Rind said.

The Provincial Cabinet has approved the establishment of Balochistan Forensic Sciences Agency and the establishment of women police station in Sibi.

The provincial cabinet has supported a constitutional bill related to the increase the seats of Balochistan submitted by the Senator Kahuda Babar, said the spokesperson of the Balochistan government.

Shahid Rind said that the cabinet also approved the establishment of the Balochistan Pharmacy Council and made Quran education compulsory for Muslim students.

The government of Balochistan is sending a special airplane for the safe return of the students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, he added.

Shahid Rind said that the government has received the data of 95 students for the repatriation from Kyrgyzstan.

He added that the appointment of field police officers is going on merit to improve law and order situation in the province.