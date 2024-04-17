Balochistan Chief Minister calls on Chairman Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani today at Parliament House. Former Caretaker Prime Minister Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar and Balochistan Awami Party Chief Khalid Magsi were also in attendance.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti extended his heartfelt congratulations to Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on his recent election as Chairman Senate, presenting a bouquet as a token of goodwill, said a press release.

The participants engaged in a comprehensive dialogue addressing the challenges faced by Balochistan and explored potential solutions to enhance the region's socio-economic landscape.

Member National Assembly Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani and PPP Parliamentary Leader Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani were also present during the meeting.

This meeting underscores the commitment of both Federal and provincial leadership to address the needs and aspirations of the people of Balochistan, reaffirming the spirit of unity and cooperation in advancing the nation's development agenda.