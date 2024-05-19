Birth Anniversary Of Renowned Novelist, Playwright Razia Butt Observed
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Birth anniversary of renowned urdu novelist and playwright Razia Butt was observed on Sunday.
One of the famous popular fiction writer of the 1960s and 1970s, she was often compared with English writer Barbara Cartland due to her popularity among the household readers. Born in Wazirabad on May 19, 1924, Razia Niaz first appeared in a literary journal around 1940 when she was in her teens.
Being a contemporary of many famous Names in Urdu fiction writing, Razia Butt carved a niche and a market for herself by perfecting a particular brand of storytelling.
Her style was close to cinema’s so-called ‘Muslim social drama’ trend. Not surprisingly, many of her novels, such as Saiqa and Naila, were adapted for the big screen. She was also a favourite of television producers looking to turn a novel into a tv drama serial.
Popular with many generations of readers, Razia Butt came up with an autobiography a decade ago. She wrote 51 novels and 350 short stories.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for ensuring practical steps to render facilities to people1 minute ago
-
Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk of Death: Study11 minutes ago
-
Preparing to automate professional tax system: DG Excise11 minutes ago
-
Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital holds eye camp at LPC11 minutes ago
-
Tour guides increased in Murree11 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tara receives students at Lahore airport11 minutes ago
-
Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU12 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, others12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inquires after health of Justice Musarat Hilali12 minutes ago
-
Over 900 AJK students were trapped in Kyrgyzstan by attacks of local lads31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM review preparations for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
USA-based Kashmiri diaspora calls for urgent action to protect students in Bishkek32 minutes ago