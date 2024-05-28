BISE Sargodha re- scheduled practical exams

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has re- scheduled the practical intermediate examinations for Geography paper after the public holiday deceleration by the government on 28th of May 2024 (Tuesday) in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to a spokesperson,controller of examinations Sargodha board, Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said that the practical paper for intermediate examination for Geography was scheduled on 28th of May,2024 (Tuesday) which has been re-scheduled and will be held on 08-06-2024 on Saturday.

All the candidates has been informed through their postal addresses and personal phones,he added.