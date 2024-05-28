Open Menu

BISE Sargodha Re- Scheduled Practical Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BISE Sargodha re- scheduled practical exams

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has re- scheduled the practical intermediate examinations for Geography paper after the public holiday deceleration by the government on 28th of May 2024 (Tuesday) in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to a spokesperson,controller of examinations Sargodha board, Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said that the practical paper for intermediate examination for Geography was scheduled on 28th of May,2024 (Tuesday) which has been re-scheduled and will be held on 08-06-2024 on Saturday.

All the candidates has been informed through their postal addresses and personal phones,he added.

Related Topics

Education Sargodha BISE May Government

Recent Stories

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

22 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

48 minutes ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

2 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

18 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

18 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

19 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan