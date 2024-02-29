Boy Kidnapped From Jhang, Recovered From Multan
The City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali on Thursday handed over a teenager to his parents weeks after he was allegedly kidnapped from Ahmad Pur Siyal area of district Jhang and finally recovered from Multan
Police spokesman said in a statement that parents had appeared before CPO Multan at an open court few days ago and had complained that their teenage son was kidnapped last month from Ahmad Pur Siyal and requested Multan police help for his recovery.
CPO had immediately assigned the task to CIA police. Incharge CIA Gulgasht division Multan Shoukat Commando and his team recovered the fourteen year old Shoaib by employing modern technology within a few days.
On Thursday, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali handed over the boy to his parents.
Parents thanked Multan police with teary eyes and expressed their delight after getting their son back.
CPO awarded appreciation certificates and prizes to CIA Incharge Shoukat Commando and his team.
