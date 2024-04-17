Bus Conductor Crushed To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A bus conductor died after allegedly falling from a speeding bus, near Kalarwali, District Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, a bus conductor named Shehbaz (30) son of Elahi Bukash suddenly fell down from a moving bus and crushed under its tyres.
The bus was heading to Multan from Alipur.
He died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the dead body to the deceased's home. However, the police is investigating the incident.
