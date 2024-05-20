Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

The business community on Monday expressed condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic death of President and Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq in a condolence message said that the business community of Pakistan conveyed sincere condolences and words of consolation on the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them.

He said the Ebrahim Raisi played an important role to enhance bilateral relations, particular economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.