By-elections NA-148: Tough Contest Likely Between Ali Qasim Gilani And Taimur Mahay

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A tough contest is expected between Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and Sunni Ittehad Council's Taimur Malik Altaf Mahay during the by-elections in NA-148, scheduled for Sunday, May 19.

The national assembly seat was vacant after Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani assumed charge as Chairman Senate.

In general elections, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay by a narrow margin. However, once again, tough competition is expected between Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay.

About 444,000 voters will cast their votes in the by-elections. Out of 275 polling stations, 69 are termed as sensitive polling stations.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at the sensitive polling stations.

