By-Polls: Polling Process In PP 290 Commenced Amid Tight Security Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 09:40 AM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Polling process for bye-election on the DG Khan constituency of PP 290 commenced amid tight security arrangements in Dera Ghazi Khan.
As many as seven candidates from different political parties and independent were taking part in the elections.
However, tough contest was likely between PML N candidate Sardar Ali Yousuf Leghari and PTI backed candidate Sardar Mohiuddin Khosa.
Similarly, a total of 117 polling stations have been introduced. Out of these, 15 polling stations have been termed as highly sensitive. About security arrangements, 1900 police officials and other law enforcers were deputed for smooth conduct of the polling process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling process for by-election on NA-44 starts26 seconds ago
-
29th Aalmi Mushaira held9 hours ago
-
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda10 hours ago
-
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner10 hours ago
-
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute11 hours ago
-
Book Fair Draws thousands in Hassanabdal, promotes love for reading10 hours ago
-
Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects12 hours ago
-
Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural exploration12 hours ago
-
Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in last 24 hours: SDMA12 hours ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare system12 hours ago
-
CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities12 hours ago
-
Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods12 hours ago