Campaign Against Underage Drivers; Police Register Over 1222 FIRs

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police registered over 1222 FIRs against underage drivers during last 14 days, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

He said, fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

The ongoing operation against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators had been accelerated on the instructions of the CPO.

The underage drivers indulge in speeding, reckless driving and wheeling which leads to fatal road accidents, he added.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed.

Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but the lives of other road users, he said adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

