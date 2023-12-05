Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of The Lack Of Oxygen In BBH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxygen in BBH

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, taking notice of the news aired on some channels about the lack of oxygen in the children's ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi, had sought a report from the health secretary and ordered an inquiry into the incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, taking notice of the news aired on some channels about the lack of oxygen in the children's ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi, had sought a report from the health secretary and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to a handout issued here, uttering sorrow over the death of a 10-month-old girl, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family.

The chief minister said that every child's life is precious and ordered to take immediate measures on an emergency basis to remove the lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi talking to the media said there was no shortage of oxygen in the hospital and the best kind of treatment was being provided to children admitted in the wards.

Earlier, some news channels had reported that a 10-year-old girl had died due to the lack of oxygen in the BBH.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Punjab Died Rawalpindi Family Media From Best

Recent Stories

US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

3 minutes ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

5 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

5 minutes ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

5 minutes ago
CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

5 minutes ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combati ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists in South Waziris ..

3 minutes ago
 Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial ..

Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial Ukraine aid vote

3 minutes ago
 Russia ramps up Arctic route ambitions

Russia ramps up Arctic route ambitions

3 minutes ago
 Supply of quality medicines to be ensured: Dr Nade ..

Supply of quality medicines to be ensured: Dr Nadeem

3 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns Warsak Road blast, seeks report

KP CM condemns Warsak Road blast, seeks report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan