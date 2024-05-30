CCPO orders supervisory officers to ensure security at sensitive sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed the supervisory officers to personally review the security arrangements at sensitive sites and increase patrolling at important and sensitive locations.

He was presiding over a meeting on law and order and security matters in his office, here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed measures to ensure safety of citizens and maintain law and order.

The CCPO Lahore issued orders to heighten security at key locations and instructed police officers and personnel to remain alert. He emphasised the provision of drinking water, umbrellas and fans for personnel on security duty due to the intense weather conditions.

He instructed that the health of officers performing security duties in extreme heat should be taken care of. He stated that maintaining peace and security in the provincial capital is a top priority.

The CCPO Lahore highlighted that the capacity of the Lahore Police is being aligned with the demands of a professional fighting force through modern training. He also mentioned that advanced technology and human intelligence are being utilised extensively to prevent crime. Senior officers from all wings of the Lahore Police including Investigations, Operations and Organized Crime Unit attended the meeting.