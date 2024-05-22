People are fed up with politics of protest, division, chaos and hatred.A stable state guarantees a better future. Information Secretary Q-League Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that people are free from politics of protest,chaos and politics of hatred, a stable state is the guarantor of the best future.He said that food for the common man.

And protection of self-esteem is more important than other essentials.He said that focus on public welfare is the most important need of the hour and the performance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is positive for providing affordable essential goods to the people.Her public acceptance is a clear proof of this.