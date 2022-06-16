UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Directs Ensuring Best Arrangements For Shandur Polo Festival

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Chief Secretary directs ensuring best arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed authorities concerned to ensure best arrangements for the historic Shandur Polo Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed authorities concerned to ensure best arrangements for the historic Shandur Polo Festival.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting held in Civil Secretariat here on Thursday regarding preparations for Shandur Festival.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of Home, Tourism, Information, Communication & Works departments and Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) while Commissioner Malakand, Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of Upper and Lower Chitral participated through video link.

DG KPCTA informed the meeting that Shandur Polo Festival would be held from July 1 to July 3 this year after a two-year break due to Covid-19 pandemic. He elaborated that a tent village was being set up around the world's highest polo ground at an altitude of 12,600 feet, wherein boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to both foreign and domestic tourists.

He added that local cultures including music and Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan's performing art would be displayed besides setting up stalls.

DG KPCTA further said that this festival has been held regularly every year since 1936.

The Chief Secretary asked commissioner Malakand, deputy commissioners Upper and Lower Chitral to complete preparations in collaboration with all stakeholders and make best possible arrangements for the festival. Besides other arrangements, he directed to set up information desks for facilitation of national and international tourists.

Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash said that special security measures be taken for the festival starting from July 1, including the deployment of female police personnel.

The Chief Secretary said that besides polo matches for tourists, other recreational and cultural activities should also be arranged.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Music Polo Chitral Malakand July All From Best

Recent Stories

Morikawa, Matsuyama, Scott among early US Open co- ..

Morikawa, Matsuyama, Scott among early US Open co-leaders

10 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits extension block of cardiology ..

Commissioner visits extension block of cardiology hospital

51 seconds ago
 Southern KP rich in oil, gas resources: Secretary ..

Southern KP rich in oil, gas resources: Secretary Energy

52 seconds ago
 Power shortfall decreases to 310 Megawatt : HESCO ..

Power shortfall decreases to 310 Megawatt : HESCO Spokesman

55 seconds ago
 Police recovered gold, cash from dacoit

Police recovered gold, cash from dacoit

57 seconds ago
 Police arrest 11 accused in search operation

Police arrest 11 accused in search operation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.