Open Menu

Chief Secretary's Surprise Visit To THQ Hospital Murree, Reviewed Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Chief Secretary's surprise visit to THQ Hospital Murree, reviewed health facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman made a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and reviewed treatment facilities in the hospital, here on Friday late evening.

The chief secretary inspected various departments of the hospital including emergency, laboratory, OPD, medical store and reviewed the quality of cleanliness.

While interacting with under treatment patients, he inquired from them about the health facilities in the hospital being provided by the hospital administration.

Earlier, MS THQ Hospital Dr. Abdul Salam Abbasi briefed the Chief Secretary regarding the treatment facilities, availability of medical staff and other related matters of the hospital.

The chief secretary on the occasion said that quality health facilities were being ensured directives by the Punjab Government.

He said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz was taking practical steps to improve health facilities in the hospital across the province . Health facilities are being developed on modern lines across the province, he said.

He assured that the paucity of the medical staff in THQ Hospital Murree would be met. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the supply of free medicines to patients from hospital's medical store in all treatment cases.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, RPO Babar Sarfraz, DC Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and other administrative and health department officials were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Murree Visit Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan