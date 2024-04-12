Chief Secretary's Surprise Visit To THQ Hospital Murree, Reviewed Health Facilities
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman made a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and reviewed treatment facilities in the hospital, here on Friday late evening.
The chief secretary inspected various departments of the hospital including emergency, laboratory, OPD, medical store and reviewed the quality of cleanliness.
While interacting with under treatment patients, he inquired from them about the health facilities in the hospital being provided by the hospital administration.
Earlier, MS THQ Hospital Dr. Abdul Salam Abbasi briefed the Chief Secretary regarding the treatment facilities, availability of medical staff and other related matters of the hospital.
The chief secretary on the occasion said that quality health facilities were being ensured directives by the Punjab Government.
He said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz was taking practical steps to improve health facilities in the hospital across the province . Health facilities are being developed on modern lines across the province, he said.
He assured that the paucity of the medical staff in THQ Hospital Murree would be met. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the supply of free medicines to patients from hospital's medical store in all treatment cases.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, RPO Babar Sarfraz, DC Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and other administrative and health department officials were also present on this occasion.
