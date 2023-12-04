Open Menu

Chinese Ambassador Calls On CM Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on the Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on the Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed the development and public welfare projects and issues of mutual interest to be completed with China's cooperation in Balochistan including Gwadar.

While talking to the Ambassador, Domki said that China is our most important friend and neighbouring country.

"The relationship between China and Pakistan spans many decades and we value our relationship with our friendly neighbour China," he said and added that bilateral cooperation between the two countries could be further promoted by utilizing investment opportunities in various sectors.

The CM said that the increase in trade volume would have positive effects on the economy of both countries, saying that Democracy China's investment in Gwadar was of key importance in the economy of Balochistan.

He said that Gwadar has the status of an aorta in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the ongoing Chinese investment in Gwadar would provide employment opportunities to the people.

China has always supported the construction and development of Gwadar and provided facilities to the people here. Coal power plants have been installed in Gwadar to meet the energy requirements, he said.

Domki said the desalination water plant project has also been completed with the support of China to provide clean drinking water to the residents of the city. China was also providing scholarships to Gwadar students which was a positive sign of the province and Gwadar.

He said Balochistan and Hanan province of China have the status of sister provinces, saying that the establishment of the Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar was an expression of the selfless love of China for the people of Gwadar.

He said: "It is our effort and desire that our bilateral relations should be developed and maintained in the best possible manner and that this partnership of mutual trade and regional cooperation should be maintained."

Ambassador Zaidong expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing development projects in Gwadar and also desired to expand the investment of China in various sectors in Balochistan.

