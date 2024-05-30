CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

The Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir organized a poster competition to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, focusing on the themes of nuclear technology, prosperity, peace, and defense

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir organized a poster competition to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, focusing on the themes of nuclear technology, prosperity, peace, and defense.

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from across AJK, particularly from students of the Arts Department at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), said a press release.

In her opening remarks, Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of CISS AJK, emphasized the importance of Youm-e-Takbeer, which marks Pakistan's entry into the nuclear club and underscores its significance for national defense and technological advancement.

She praised the students for their creative interpretations of the themes, highlighting their deep understanding and appreciation of the day's importance.

Dr Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor of UAJK, attended the event as the chief guest. He lauded the students' efforts and artistic talents, commending them for their insightful artwork. The Vice-Chancellor also distributed prizes to the winners and certificates to all participants, acknowledging their dedication and creativity.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including students, educationists, academicians, and other distinguished guests, who appreciated the students' work and their engagement with the competition’s themes.

The competition served as a platform to showcase young artists' perspectives on the role of nuclear technology in promoting peace and prosperity, reaffirming the commitment to national defense. CISS remains dedicated to fostering educational initiatives that inspire and engage the youth in critical national issues.