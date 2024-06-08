Open Menu

Citrus Centre To Be Set Up In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The federal government will set up a citrus centre at a cost of Rs200 million to increase the quality and production of citrus fruits whereas tenders for laboratory machinery would be floated on June 11.

This was disclosed by Federal Executive Director Export Development Funds, Syed Abbas Naqvi, during a ceremony regarding citrus production here at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said that the government has a great wish to expedite the production of citrus as the state was getting ample revenue through it.

Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor, Baba Guru Nanak University, Dr.

Muhammad Afzal, former State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Hussain Tarar also emphasized the importance of citrus in strengthening the national economy.

Professor Qaiser Abbas said that four projects regarding citrus production were underway successfully whereas University of Sargodha would utilize all possible resources to create awareness about citrus cultivation among farmers.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that he had been struggling for the promotion of citrus and got released funds from the government for purchasing latest machinery to establish a research laboratory.

