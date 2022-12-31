CM condoles death of Tanveer Azam Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Political Assistant Chaudhry Tanveer Azam Cheema.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.