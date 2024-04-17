Open Menu

CM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Life In Accident Near Sehwan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life in the road accident near Sehwan late Tuesday night.

The CM said he was saddened by the loss of life as a result of the accident.

Murad Ali Shah also directed to ensure the provision of immediate medical aid to those injured in the accident.

In a statement issued from CM House on Wednesday, CM asked Commissioner Hyderabad to declare emergency in concerned hospitals to ensure the best possible medical aid to the injured.

He also urged drivers to refrain from overspeeding as due to accidents are occurring.

Commissioner Hyderabad informed the CM that an accident occurred between a Karachi-bound passenger Coach with a Tanker and a Mazda near Manjhand, resulting in the death of four passengers while 25 sustained injuries.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to Hyderabad and Jamshoro hospitals for medical aid, the CM was told.

