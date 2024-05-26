CM grieved at loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Muzaffargarh.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

She directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured passengers, and sought a report from Commissioner DG Khan in this regard.