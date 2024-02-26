CM makes unscheduled first-day visit to Shalimar police station

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made an unscheduled visit to Shalimar police station after a meeting on the first day.

Navigating through crowded and narrow streets, Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Shalimar police station, where she reviewed the front desk and received a briefing from IG Punjab.

During her visit, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif interacted with remanded prisoners and inspected the women's washroom at the police station.

Members of the Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, Bilal Kiyani, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Commissioner Lahore, and other officials were also present.