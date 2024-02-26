Open Menu

CM Makes Unscheduled First-day Visit To Shalimar Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM

CM makes unscheduled first-day visit to Shalimar police station

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made an unscheduled visit to Shalimar police station after a meeting on the first day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made an unscheduled visit to Shalimar police station after a meeting on the first day.

Navigating through crowded and narrow streets, Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Shalimar police station, where she reviewed the front desk and received a briefing from IG Punjab.

During her visit, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif interacted with remanded prisoners and inspected the women's washroom at the police station.

Members of the Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, Bilal Kiyani, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Commissioner Lahore, and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Police Station Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Women From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

5 minutes ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

6 minutes ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

6 minutes ago
 Sideways American lander sends first images back f ..

Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon

7 minutes ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

7 minutes ago
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political r ..

PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha

7 minutes ago
 Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khann ..

Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits

7 minutes ago
 US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger superma ..

US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal

7 minutes ago
 EHD aimed to provide free education to needy stude ..

EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students

12 minutes ago
 Stocks markets diverge after rally

Stocks markets diverge after rally

6 minutes ago
 EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans

EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan