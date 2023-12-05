CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in response to reports highlighting a shortage of oxygen in the Children's Ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, has swiftly called for a report from the Health Secretary and initiated an inquiry into the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in response to reports highlighting a shortage of oxygen in the Children's Ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, has swiftly called for a report from the Health Secretary and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Expressing profound sympathy and extending condolences to the family affected, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep regret over the unfortunate passing of a 10-month-old girl due to insufficient oxygen, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directives for the immediate resolution of the oxygen shortage issue in the children's ward and emphasized the critical need to ensure the availability of oxygen for children undergoing treatment. Stressing the preciousness of every child's life, he called for emergency measures to rectify the oxygen shortage.