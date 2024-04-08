CM Reviews City's Law And Order, Appreciates Recovery Of Kidnapped Persons From Baldia
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting to discuss the law & order situation in the city and praised the city police for successfully rescuing two kidnapped victims from Baldia.
He expressed his desire to cultivate this spirit of dedication and hard work in the police force further so that the city could become a peaceful and liveable megalopolis.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, DIG Mukadas Hyder, and the police party that participated in the operation to rescue two kidnapped persons. They include SSP AVCC Zafar Siddiqui, DSP Qaiser Shah, Inspector, Abid Hussain, Sub Inspector Ghulam Rasool, Head Constable Tariq Samad, Khawar Yusuf, lady police Constable Aresha Naz.
CM Shah said that he was not satisfied with the law & order situation in the city. “I know the police were working hard but special focus was needed in the hotspots where the crime rate was high,” he said and directed additional IG to strengthen such police stations where the crime ratio has increased.
Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob told the CM that the crime rate in the city has been recorded at 166 cases per day means less than one per police station. He added that the crime rate in the other big cities of other provinces was high but even then, the situation was being controlled through extensive checking, patrolling and intelligence.
CM said that every day people were being killed for resisting the robberies. “This is quite painful, and it becomes our responsibility to protect the life, liberty and property of the citizen by hook or by crook,” he said and directed the Adll.
IG to replace the lethargic police officers with efficient and hardworking.
Adll. IG Imran Yakoob informed the CM that a raid was conducted on Sunday, April 7th, 2024, with the assistance of modern technical devices at Baldia No.02, near food Street at Plot No.F.247 Baldia site in Karachi. During the police encounter, four kidnappers - Sabir, Inayat Rehman, Hazrat Ali, and Wahidullah - were arrested in an injured condition on the spot. The abductees, Shahid, and Abdullah were successfully rescued from the clutches of the accused.
CM was further informed that a gang of criminals, operating from a UAE state, was involved in kidnapping innocent people for ransom. Imran Yakoob stated that he had traced all the clues and data of the gangsters and would arrest them with the support of UAE authorities.
CM appreciated the police force's hard work and dedication and stressed the need for a similar spirit in the future to make the city peaceful and liveable. The police have been provided with the latest technology, weapons, and gadgets, which can aid in controlling crime.
Murad Ali Shah said that he has sent Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi to visit the Riverine area and ensure the safe recovery of kidnapped persons. The CM expressed concern over the increasing street crime in the city and kidnapping for ransom in the Kutcha area, and he emphasized that the police, with the support of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, must take strict actions to eliminate the criminals.
