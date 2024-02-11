Open Menu

CM Reviews Progress On Mazar Bibi Pak Daman Road

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CM reviews progress on Mazar Bibi Pak Daman road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A new route from the Empress Road will be built to facilitate pilgrims at Mazar Bibi Pak Daman.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the project and reviewed the progress being made on construction of the road to link the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman with the Empress Road.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the allocated site for car parking along with the construction of the new road and also inspected the construction activities from the Empress Road up to the Mazar along with removing the building structure causing obstruction during the construction work.

He ordered to remove the remaining structure at the earliest.

The caretaker CM ordered to expeditiously complete the road construction work. He said the pilgrims would be provided easy access to the Mazar with the construction of 20 feet wide road up to the Empress Road. More space is being allocated for parking of vehicles. Secretary Communication and Works gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.

Officials of C&W, Lahore Development Authority, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) and other administrative officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit Vehicles Road Car Daman Progress SITE From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan