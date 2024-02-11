CM reviews progress on Mazar Bibi Pak Daman road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A new route from the Empress Road will be built to facilitate pilgrims at Mazar Bibi Pak Daman.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the project and reviewed the progress being made on construction of the road to link the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman with the Empress Road.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the allocated site for car parking along with the construction of the new road and also inspected the construction activities from the Empress Road up to the Mazar along with removing the building structure causing obstruction during the construction work.

He ordered to remove the remaining structure at the earliest.

The caretaker CM ordered to expeditiously complete the road construction work. He said the pilgrims would be provided easy access to the Mazar with the construction of 20 feet wide road up to the Empress Road. More space is being allocated for parking of vehicles. Secretary Communication and Works gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.

Officials of C&W, Lahore Development Authority, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) and other administrative officers were also present.