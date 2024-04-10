COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan  

,

The ISPR says Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir offers supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir today celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with troops at the frontline, while visiting Miran Shah and Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

Commencing with Eid prayers, he offered supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Army Chief conveyed heartfelt Eid greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedication and service to the nation.

Subsequently, he received a comprehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan Border.

Acknowledging the formation's monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, General Syed Asim Munir attributed these strides to the sacrifices of martyrs, facilitating secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the newly merged districts and throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Emphasizing the adverse impact of terrorism upon development, the Army Chief underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. He urged all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilize the region.

He advised the troops to maintain unwavering focus on their professional duties in service to the nation.

Earlier, on arrival, the Army Chief was warmly received by Commander Peshawar Corps.