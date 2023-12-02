Open Menu

COAS Gen Asim Munir Witnesses Field Exercises Of Bahawalpur Corps

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 08:17 PM

COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercises of Bahawalpur Corps

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.

COAS was briefed about Field Exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including Armour, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) duly supported by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Combat Aviation.

Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise. COAS appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops.

COAS directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

“We are cognizant of the challenges and with the support of the nation we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan”, COAS emphasized.

“Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against full spectrum of threat and with the support of the nation, Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, InshaAllah, COAS concluded. Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu H ..

WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu Hydropower Project

3 minutes ago
 Pak-NZ women T20I series commences on Sunday

Pak-NZ women T20I series commences on Sunday

3 minutes ago
 Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate t ..

Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate talks

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Scot ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Scottish First Minister discuss co ..

4 minutes ago
 First Lady for greater participation of women in w ..

First Lady for greater participation of women in workforce

45 minutes ago
 SSP Operations holds open court

SSP Operations holds open court

45 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi forma ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurates Lahore Prime C ..

45 minutes ago
 Payal Ghosh opens up about her relationship with I ..

Payal Ghosh opens up about her relationship with Irfan Pathan

1 hour ago
 Governor, Caretaker CM discuss arrangements for ge ..

Governor, Caretaker CM discuss arrangements for general elections in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi order ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders completion of Holy Family Ho ..

1 hour ago
 DRAP raids prohibited syringe manufacturing factor ..

DRAP raids prohibited syringe manufacturing factory

1 hour ago
 Ukraine says blackout at nuclear plant risked acci ..

Ukraine says blackout at nuclear plant risked accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan