Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 11:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign to start on 26th February.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner directed concerned officers to take sustainable measures to ensure 100% results, besides administering polio drops to children up to 5- years of age as well give additional doses of vitamin A to make the immunity system of children stable.

On this occasion, the Commissioner distributed commendable certificates to polio workers who showed the best performance in the last polio drive.

Additional Commissioner-II Manzoor Leghari, DHO Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, Dr Jamshed Khanzada, Bisma Memon and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

