Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign to start on 26th February.
Addressing the meeting Commissioner directed concerned officers to take sustainable measures to ensure 100% results, besides administering polio drops to children up to 5- years of age as well give additional doses of vitamin A to make the immunity system of children stable.
On this occasion, the Commissioner distributed commendable certificates to polio workers who showed the best performance in the last polio drive.
Additional Commissioner-II Manzoor Leghari, DHO Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, Dr Jamshed Khanzada, Bisma Memon and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Qalandars set 176-run target for Kings
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students depict social themes on canvas with colours, brush strokes13 minutes ago
-
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president21 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab dismisses rigging allegations23 minutes ago
-
Governor summons assembly session23 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for possession of unregistered arms33 minutes ago
-
SPSC registers FIR of question paper leak against its employees53 minutes ago
-
"Stakeholders Engage in 'Awaz II Sustaining Progress' Consultation to Foster Community-Driven Develo ..53 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker58 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Malik Ahmad Khan elected as PA speaker1 hour ago
-
IGP gives Rs 9 lakh grant for medical treatment of 5 cops1 hour ago
-
Farooq Shaikhani lauds decision of Govt to get approval for construction work IP gas pipeline1 hour ago
-
CJ SHC inaugurates video link system at central prison Hyderabad1 hour ago