Commissioner, DC visit Civil Hospital, enquire after health of injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Qureshi along with Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi paid a visit to civil hospital Hyderabad and enquired about the health of patients who sustained injuries in Sehwan Sharif road accident.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner to ask Hospital administration to ensure provision of better health facilities to injured under supervision of expert Doctors so that they could recover soon.

It was pertinent to mention that three persons were killed while 41 injured in a road accident on Indus Highway near Sehwan Sharif.

APP/nsm