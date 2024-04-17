Open Menu

Commissioner, DC Visit Civil Hospital, Enquire After Health Of Injured

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner, DC visit Civil Hospital, enquire after health of injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Qureshi along with Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi paid a visit to civil hospital Hyderabad and enquired about the health of patients who sustained injuries in Sehwan Sharif road accident.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner to ask Hospital administration to ensure provision of better health facilities to injured under supervision of expert Doctors so that they could recover soon.

It was pertinent to mention that three persons were killed while 41 injured in a road accident on Indus Highway near Sehwan Sharif.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Injured Visit Road Accident Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

33 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

15 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan