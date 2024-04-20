Commissioner For Comprehensive Strategy Against Measles As 203 Cases Detected
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Out of a total 543 suspected cases of measles, the health department detected 203 confirmed cases in the division during the ongoing year
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Out of a total 543 suspected cases of measles, the health department detected 203 confirmed cases in the division during the ongoing year.
This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Marriam Khan, here on Saturday.
While taking notice of the increase in cases of measles, Marriam Khan instructed health department officials to earmark specified places in hospitals for the measles cases.
She stated that all possible measures should be taken to plug chances of spread of measles.
An effective strategy can help avoid measles, she added.
Earlier, Director Health Services Dr Waseem Rimzi informed that the department detected 203 confirmed cases of measles.
However, a total of 543 suspected cases were reported in different areas. About dengue, he informed that there were only three cases. However, dengue larvae have been traced at 705 houses and 40 commercial sites which had been destroyed.
On this occasion, officials from districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan were also present.
