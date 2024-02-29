Commissioner For Excessive Plantation To Minimize Effects Of Climate Change
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has emphasized excessive plantation of trees to reduce devastating effects of climate change and to maintain environment clean and healthy
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has emphasized excessive plantation of trees to reduce devastating effects of climate change and to maintain environment clean and healthy.
He expressed these views after handing over 30,000 saplings of different varieties to assistant commissioners for planting in their respective tehsils. The samplings were provided by Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC).
PTC officials said that the company provided tens of thousands of plants to farmers and government institutions as part of efforts to maintain environment clean. They told that a total of 2.1 million saplings would be distributed in Mardan, Swabi, Mansehra and Buner this year.
The Commissioner appreciated the plantation initiative of PTC and said that to minimize effects of climate change, plantation and regular maintenance of planted trees is need of the hour and added that all institutions including Forest Department should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.
He also inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of Commissioner Office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Saeedullah Jan, Additional Assistant Commissioners Khaula Haqdar and Junaid Khalid, PTC Regional Manager Leaf Kifayat Khan, Manager External Jamal Khan Toru and other relevant officials were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO
Free medical camp organized at NPC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony12 minutes ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast4 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags4 minutes ago
-
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases5 minutes ago
-
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's water needs1 minute ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space potential”10 minutes ago
-
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victims in Gwadar1 minute ago
-
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education1 minute ago
-
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO1 minute ago
-
DC urges parents to ensure polio vaccination of children54 seconds ago
-
Seminar on passengers safety held55 seconds ago
-
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign1 hour ago