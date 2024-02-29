Open Menu

Commissioner For Excessive Plantation To Minimize Effects Of Climate Change

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has emphasized excessive plantation of trees to reduce devastating effects of climate change and to maintain environment clean and healthy.

He expressed these views after handing over 30,000 saplings of different varieties to assistant commissioners for planting in their respective tehsils. The samplings were provided by Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC).

PTC officials said that the company provided tens of thousands of plants to farmers and government institutions as part of efforts to maintain environment clean. They told that a total of 2.1 million saplings would be distributed in Mardan, Swabi, Mansehra and Buner this year.

The Commissioner appreciated the plantation initiative of PTC and said that to minimize effects of climate change, plantation and regular maintenance of planted trees is need of the hour and added that all institutions including Forest Department should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

He also inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of Commissioner Office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Saeedullah Jan, Additional Assistant Commissioners Khaula Haqdar and Junaid Khalid, PTC Regional Manager Leaf Kifayat Khan, Manager External Jamal Khan Toru and other relevant officials were also present on this occasion.

