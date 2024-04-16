Commissioner inspects wheat purchase centres

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday visited Khairpur district to review wheat procurement campaign.

He inspected different wheat purchase centres and checked arrangements and different facilities being provided to farmers at the centres.

District food Controller and other officers was also accompanied by the DC.

The Commissioner checked the attendance of staff deployed at the centre and asked farmers about provision of gunny bags to them. He said that on the direction of the Sindh government, efforts were being made to meet the target of wheat procurement.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad gave briefing to the Commissioner.