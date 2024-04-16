Commissioner Inspects Wheat Purchase Centres
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday visited Khairpur district to review wheat procurement campaign.
He inspected different wheat purchase centres and checked arrangements and different facilities being provided to farmers at the centres.
District food Controller and other officers was also accompanied by the DC.
The Commissioner checked the attendance of staff deployed at the centre and asked farmers about provision of gunny bags to them. He said that on the direction of the Sindh government, efforts were being made to meet the target of wheat procurement.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad gave briefing to the Commissioner.
Recent Stories
Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IM ..
OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims
Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter
FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: UN probe
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lanjar for crackdown on highway robberies, public safety8 minutes ago
-
Law and order situation to restore at any cost: Lanjar8 minutes ago
-
Eight Roti sellers arrested for overcharging8 minutes ago
-
145 power pilferers netted in South Punjab8 minutes ago
-
SEPA Officials obtained water samples for testing from district Sanghar8 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding prevention, action plan of dengue held18 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses provision of best possible facilities to boost tourism in Mansehra18 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO, SAFCO Support Foundation, SAFCO Microfinance Company organize Eid Milan Party18 minutes ago
-
NJHP generation restricted to 530MW18 minutes ago
-
KP govt fires 57 employees of Auqaaf & Religious Affairs deptt28 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates wheat harvest campaign28 minutes ago
-
CM, Nawaz Sharif reach public to find bread’s price28 minutes ago