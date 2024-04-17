Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the officials of the departments concerned and local bodies and reviewed various civic problems of the area.

It has been decided that dustbins placed near the busy roads and various drains in the city will be shifted to other places as soon as possible. Street lights will be installed on busy roads and the underpasses.

The problems caused by the dilapidated roads in the city and traffic issues were also reviewed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioners presented a list of roads that require immediate repair.

It was told that more than 600 spots of roads need to be repaired and the decision was made that the repair work will be started from Thursday.

Chief Engineer KMC Tariq Mughal briefed the meeting about road repair.

It was also decided in the meeting that municipality will work in consultation with the concerned deputy commissioners for the repair of the roads, and the work on the roads of urgent nature will be completed on priority basis.

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Amitaz Ali Shah, Chief Operating Officer Water and Sewerage Board Asadullah Khan, all DCs, Municipal Commissioners of all Town Municipal Corporations, Chief Engineer Tariq Mughal of KMC and senior officers of other departments also attended the meeting.

The commissioner said that role of city administration is important to improve the city. The city administration, he said should communicate and cooperate with the local government institutions to improve the situation of the city and mobilize the relevant institutions to fulfill their duties.

It was decided that the Deputy Commissioners will monitor the attendance of the officers and staff engaged in cleaning work. On the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioners, disciplinary action will be taken against the absentees and negligent staffers.