Commissioner Takes Notice Of Increasing Encroachment In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:01 PM
Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Wednesday took notice of the rampant encroachment in the city and directed the anti-encroachment squad of the corporation to conduct daily operation on Church Road and other busy roads in the city
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Wednesday took notice of the rampant encroachment in the city and directed the anti-encroachment squad of the corporation to conduct daily operation on Church Road and other busy roads in the city. He was presiding over a meeting here.
Among others, Director of Development Dr Saifullah and Municipal officers were also present.
During the meeting, he ordered that no vehicle should park outside the line marked on either side of the road particulary on Church Road.
No rickshaw or motorcycle should park within the line, he warned.
He expressed displeasure over the encroachment of the vegetable vendors on Church Road and directed the concerned staff to remove the encroachments from the restricted area.
He expressed his serious concern over the parking of rickshaws on newly constructed slip roads at High Street.
APP/mwr/378/
