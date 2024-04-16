Commissioners Reviews Enforcement Of Revised Prices Of Roti, Naan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 07:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday, reviewed the enforcement and operations regarding the revised prices of Roti and Naan as well as the procurement of wheat.
The commissioner was briefed that fines totaling Rs 750,000 were imposed on 433 shops and tandoor owners for violating the official prices of bread and naan, and 72 FIRs were registered, leading to the arrest of all individuals involved.
Commissioner Randhawa instructed a doubling of inspections under a zero-tolerance policy for the prices of bread and naan. He stated that 3,514 inspections had been conducted in the last 24 hours to enforce the official prices.
The commissioner was also briefed that Lahore’s wheat procurement target is 8,042 metric tons.
He reviewed the wheat procurement centers and the distribution of gunny bags in detail, issuing orders to ensure seating, water, and all facilities for the farmers at these centers.
The Commissioner announced that the Punjab food Department has introduced a gunny bag application, which farmers can use to obtain information and submit requests. He clarified that wheat procurement would be conducted according to the directives of the Punjab government, and all District Food Controllers (DFCs) would supervise the centers.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Izhar-ul-Haq Bajwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lahore, and DFCs, while all Deputy Commissioners participated via video link.
