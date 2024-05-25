Committee Formed To Plan Establishment Of Dasu-Chilas Safe City Project
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 04:01 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday formed a committee to prepare a plan for establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project in order to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals.
Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said the committee comprising of Inspector General Police Islamabad, RPO Hazara and WAPDA representatives should collectively chalk out a comprehensive plan within fifteen days.
He said the aim of Safe City is not just to install cameras but a system that is equipped with modern technology and artificial intelligence tools.
He emphasized its implementation on the pattern of Islamabad and Lahore.
Mohsin Naqvi said Safe city project will ensure surveillance and security of the whole area.
The Interior Minister said the security of Chinese nationals working for the development of Pakistan is our responsibility, assuring no effort will be spared in this regard.
