Commonwealth Observers Express Satisfaction Over Polling Process In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Commonwealth observers expressed satisfaction with the transparency of the polling process in Pakistan on Thursday.

Ahead of the elections, various observers, journalists, and stakeholders invited by the Election Commission of Pakistan from abroad have begun assessing the voting situation.

A 25-member Commonwealth Observers Group visited various polling stations in Islamabad, including those in constituency NA-47.

Speaking to the media, the head of the Commonwealth observer group said that they are satisfied with the polling process for the general elections. In response to a question, the head of the delegation, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, said that elections and voting processes have historically functioned without internet dependency.

He said that the elections were being conducted before internet access was available and stressed that casting votes is more important than the availability of internet connectivity.

The purpose of these visits is to monitor the electoral process. Meanwhile, a delegation of the Japanese Overseer group also visited a polling station in NA-48 Islamabad today.

The presiding officer and staff informed the delegation about the election procedure.

Polling for the general elections 2024 is underway across the country, with voting continuing uninterrupted until 5 p.m. Voters have the opportunity to cast their votes for their preferred candidates in both national and provincial assembly Constituencies.

