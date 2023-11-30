Conducting of free, fair elections essential for stability of country: Shazia Marri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Central Secretary Information Shazia Marri along with PPP’s Parliamentary Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that conducting of free and fair elections was essential for stability of the country.

They expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club ahead of 56th Foundation Day to be held here on Thursday.

PPP’s Provincial Secretary Information Sardar Sar Buland Jogaizai, Ajiz Damra, Amjad Afridi, Qasim Achakzai, Malik Zishan, Sardar Imran Bangulzai and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Shazia Marri said that PPP always paid special attention to Balochistan for its development with an aim to remove backwardness of the areas.

She strongly condemned the aggression of Israel on Palestine people which is continuing in Gaza saying that in this regard, Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised his voice against Israel.

She said that the PPP was going to celebrate its 56th Foundation Day in Quetta on November 30, this was the first time in history that the day was to be celebrated in Balochistan saying from day one, we have been trying to make it possible to achieve widespread democracy and people get real human rights and economic stability in the country.

She said: "We want politics and democracy to be stable as we desire every person and group to contribute to this process of development."

She said only People's Party has built medical colleges and universities in the province with aim to bring the Balochistan as per other province.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari are going to give an important message to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Foundation Day.

He said that Balochistan had received the highest amount of funds during the tenure of the PPP.