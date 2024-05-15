Consumer Courts Providing Relief To Citizens: Commissioner Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday said that the consumer courts are providing relief to the citizens.
Chairing a Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) review meeting held here, the chairman directed the deputy commissioners to fully activate the Consumer Courts/Consumer Protection Councils as the consumer courts are a major source of public relief. To protect the rights of the consumers, there are very strong laws in consumer protection which require public awareness of their use, he added.
The commissioner said that the public should be informed on how they could register their complaints and get immediate responses. He said that a complaint management system was being made in the Commissioner's Office with the help of the Punjab Information Technology board.
The Commissioner informed that the application received under the Complement Management System could be traced.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority and other relevant officers participated in the review meeting.
He directed the DCs to ensure that the Price Magistrates were checking all areas in their respective jurisdiction.
In the next review meeting, the status of the pending NOCs under all the offices should also be shown and the detailed reason for the pendency should also be recorded, he directed.
A total of 66 manholes were covered on the complaints received across the division during the last 24 hours, he said adding, that out of 1108 faulty street lights 854 were activated. Out of 224 complaints regarding block drains, 141 were cleared, he informed.
The price of Rotti had been fixed at Rs 15 across the division. 142 price magistrates checked 947 Tandoors in the last 24 hours to ensure the availability of Rotti at a fixed price, he added.
During this period 97 violations were reported and fines amounting to Rs 240,000 were imposed while 12 people were arrested. Complaints of overcharging at 167 locations during 7337 raids were checked in last 24 hours.
In action against overcharging, a fine amounting to Rs 650,000 was imposed, two First Information Report (FIRs) were lodged, two buildings were sealed and 46 violators were arrested, he added.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 power thieves booked2 minutes ago
-
Three godowns sealed for selling illegal oil2 minutes ago
-
Absconders among 7 held; arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with family of martyr Major Babar12 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Hutchinson visits Alhamra12 minutes ago
-
DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae12 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, narcotics recovered12 minutes ago
-
Arrangements inspected at station-11 of Rescue 112222 minutes ago
-
Royal smile dental clinic to organize free camp on 25 May32 minutes ago
-
3 held over hundi, illegal currency exchange42 minutes ago
-
16 growers booked over threatening PASSCO staff42 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal encroachments52 minutes ago