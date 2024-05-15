Consumer courts providing relief to citizens: Commissioner Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday said that the consumer courts are providing relief to the citizens.

Chairing a Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) review meeting held here, the chairman directed the deputy commissioners to fully activate the Consumer Courts/Consumer Protection Councils as the consumer courts are a major source of public relief. To protect the rights of the consumers, there are very strong laws in consumer protection which require public awareness of their use, he added.

The commissioner said that the public should be informed on how they could register their complaints and get immediate responses. He said that a complaint management system was being made in the Commissioner's Office with the help of the Punjab Information Technology board.

The Commissioner informed that the application received under the Complement Management System could be traced.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority and other relevant officers participated in the review meeting.

He directed the DCs to ensure that the Price Magistrates were checking all areas in their respective jurisdiction.

In the next review meeting, the status of the pending NOCs under all the offices should also be shown and the detailed reason for the pendency should also be recorded, he directed.

A total of 66 manholes were covered on the complaints received across the division during the last 24 hours, he said adding, that out of 1108 faulty street lights 854 were activated. Out of 224 complaints regarding block drains, 141 were cleared, he informed.

The price of Rotti had been fixed at Rs 15 across the division. 142 price magistrates checked 947 Tandoors in the last 24 hours to ensure the availability of Rotti at a fixed price, he added.

During this period 97 violations were reported and fines amounting to Rs 240,000 were imposed while 12 people were arrested. Complaints of overcharging at 167 locations during 7337 raids were checked in last 24 hours.

In action against overcharging, a fine amounting to Rs 650,000 was imposed, two First Information Report (FIRs) were lodged, two buildings were sealed and 46 violators were arrested, he added.