Cop Suspended For Trashing Old Lady

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani suspended an assistant sub-inspector and sought a report from the Pothohar superintendent of police after he slapped and manhandled a woman outside a local court in Taxila on Saturday.

The incident occurred after a police team tried to arrest a suspect named Baseer from outside the local court, but his mother showed resistance.

“Taxila police arrested the suspect over pickpocketing," the Rawalpindi spokesperson said, adding that while the police were arresting the suspect, he and his mother resisted.

The spokesman has said that the said cop, identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Imtiaz Nasir, was suspended, and the SP Potohar region has been asked to conduct an inquiry against the said cop for further departmental action. 

