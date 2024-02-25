Cop Suspended For Trashing Old Lady
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani suspended an assistant sub-inspector and sought a report from the Pothohar superintendent of police after he slapped and manhandled a woman outside a local court in Taxila on Saturday.
The incident occurred after a police team tried to arrest a suspect named Baseer from outside the local court, but his mother showed resistance.
“Taxila police arrested the suspect over pickpocketing," the Rawalpindi spokesperson said, adding that while the police were arresting the suspect, he and his mother resisted.
The spokesman has said that the said cop, identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Imtiaz Nasir, was suspended, and the SP Potohar region has been asked to conduct an inquiry against the said cop for further departmental action.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerges victorious in PK-44 recount47 minutes ago
-
HMC claims arrangements made for people visiting graveyards on Shab-e-Barat57 minutes ago
-
Life-term awarded to fake peerni for burning girl1 hour ago
-
Siddiqui calls for parliamentary politics over street politics1 hour ago
-
Tessori MQM's chosen candidate for governor's post: Farooq Sattar1 hour ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements1 hour ago
-
Students depict social themes on canvas with colours, brush strokes2 hours ago
-
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president2 hours ago
-
Murtaza Wahab dismisses rigging allegations2 hours ago
-
Governor summons assembly session2 hours ago
-
Four arrested for possession of unregistered arms2 hours ago
-
SPSC registers FIR of question paper leak against its employees2 hours ago